BSF ADG meets J-K DGP in Jammu, discusses border management

Jammu, Jan 23 (PTI) Additional Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Satish Khandare met Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Nalin Prabhat on Thursday to discuss issues related to security and border management.

The ADG of BSF Western Command, accompanied by Inspector General (IG) of the Jammu Frontier, D K Boora, called on the DGP at his office, a police spokesperson said.

During the meeting, discussions were held on various aspects of security, border management, and ensuring seamless operational coordination between the forces, the spokesperson added. PTI AB NB NB