BSF apprehends 15 Pakistani fishermen near border in Gujarat's Kutch

Bhuj, Aug 24 (PTI) The Border Security Force has apprehended 15 Pakistani fishermen and also seized an engine-fitted country boat near the Indo-Pak border in Gujarat's Kutch district, the BSF said on Sunday.

The BSF carried out a search operation on Saturday on the basis of a specific information regarding an unidentified boat found in the general area of the border outpost at Kori Creek in the state's Kutch region, it said.

"An extensive search was carried out in the adjoining bets and during the search, 15 Pakistani fishermen were apprehended along with one engine-fitted country boat," the BSF said in a release.

The fishermen, all Pakistani nationals hailing from Sujawal district in Sindhi province of the neighbouring country, were found in the general area of the border outpost of the BSF's 68th battalion, it said.

The boat carried around 60 kg of fish, nine fishing nets, diesel, ice, food items and wooden sticks. A mobile phone and Rs 200 in Pakistani currency were also seized from their possession, the BSF said. PTI COR KA PD GK