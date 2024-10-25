BSF apprehends 4 persons, recovers 3 kg heroin, 2 pistols recovered

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) The BSF on Friday said it apprehended four people after recovering three packets of heroin and two pistols from their possession near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Acting on an intelligence, the Border Security Force troops apprehended a local farmer along with three others ahead of the border fence.

After a thorough search of their tractor trolley, they recovered a bag containing three packets of heroin weighing 3.166 kg and two pistols with empty magazines, said a spokesperson of the force.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of Village Naushera Dhalla of Tarn Taran and village Munhawa of district- Moga, said the BSF. PTI CHS NB NB