Advertisment
National

BSF apprehends 4 persons, recovers 3 kg heroin, 2 pistols recovered

author-image
NewsDrum Desk
New Update

Chandigarh, Oct 25 (PTI) The BSF on Friday said it apprehended four people after recovering three packets of heroin and two pistols from their possession near the India-Pakistan border in Punjab's Tarn Taran district.

Advertisment

Acting on an intelligence, the Border Security Force troops apprehended a local farmer along with three others ahead of the border fence.

After a thorough search of their tractor trolley, they recovered a bag containing three packets of heroin weighing 3.166 kg and two pistols with empty magazines, said a spokesperson of the force.

The apprehended smugglers are residents of Village Naushera Dhalla of Tarn Taran and village Munhawa of district- Moga, said the BSF. PTI CHS NB NB

Advertisment
Advertisment
Subscribe