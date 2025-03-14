BSF, Army personnel celebrate Holi along Indo-Pak border in Jammu

Jammu, March 14 (PTI) Scores of units of the Border Security Force (BSF), Army, and CRPF personnel joined locals in celebrating Holi along the Indo-Pak border and in the hinterland of the Union Territory.

The jawans celebrated Holi at the International Border (IB) in the RS Pura and Samba sectors, dancing to the tunes of Bollywood songs and applying colours on each other. They also extended best wishes to locals for the festival.

The BSF, known as the first line of defense, is deployed along the International Border with Pakistan.

"We extend our congratulations to everyone in the country on Holi. This festival of colours brings joy and happiness. We are celebrating Holi with the people here, away from our homes, and we loved it," said BSF jawan Sidharth.

"The presence of locals makes us feel closer to home. We want to encourage people to celebrate the festival without any worries. The borders are secure," added another soldier, Anoop Singh.

The Army also celebrated Holi at various locations along the Line of Control (LoC) and in the hinterlands of Rajouri, Poonch, Ramban, Kishtwar and Doda districts. CRPF units also held celebrations at various places.

In Jammu, Hindus and Muslims celebrated Holi by applying colours on each other.

"Today is the month of Ramzan, but we jointly celebrate Eid, Holi, and Diwali together. We appreciate it. We have come together through the Umeed group to celebrate it," said a Muslim woman.

A Hindu woman participating in the function mentioned that they have been celebrating all Hindu and Muslim festivals together for the past 15 years here.

The BJP also held functions at various offices in Jammu and district headquarters to celebrate Holi. The festival of Holi celebrates the spirit of inclusiveness and humanity and marks the onset of Spring, symbolising the victory of good over evil.

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah, ministers, and party leaders, extended their greetings to the people on the occasion of Holi.