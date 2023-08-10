BSF battalion in Gujarat holds 'Zoom-call promotion ceremony' for families of jawans

Gandhinagar/New Delhi, Aug 10 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) battalion deployed in Gujarat has started a new initiative of inviting family members of troops deployed in remote locations to watch live proceedings of their promotion ceremony over Zoom calls.

The 123rd Battalion of the border force based in Gujarat recently held a first-of-its-kind ceremony for three jawans who were promoted from the rank of constable to the next designation of head constable, a senior officer said.

The battalion erected a large screen and set up a projector to connect the family members of the three constables based in Maharashtra, Bihar and Karnataka through an Internet-based video call over the Zoom platform.

The Commandant of the unit, Gurinder Singh, also spoke to the family members of the jawans over the video call and congratulated them.

A video of the event where the commandant is seen 'piping' (putting new badges) the ranks and offering sweets to the jawans was also shared over various social media platforms, with some retired defence and paramilitary officers tagging it and lauding the initiative as a good step.

"This BSF unit thought to innovate so that the troops who are posted in remote and far-flung locations of the country could feel happy during their special moments with their families in virtual attendance. Technology is being used to foster a sense of togetherness and strengthen familial bonds through virtual gatherings," a senior BSF officer told PTI.

Birthdays, anniversaries, and other significant milestones such as rank ceremonies (promotion events) are being celebrated by this unit by harnessing the potential of digital platforms to connect its officers, troops, and their families virtually, he said.

The inclusion of family members during these joyous occasions brings a sense of homeliness and support to the jawans, the officer said.

The BSF is deployed in Gujarat as part of guarding the India-Pakistan International Border (IB). Out of the total 2,300 kilometres of the IB, 741 kilometres fall in Gujarat. PTI NES IJT