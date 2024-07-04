BSF, BGB sign accord for joint border management

Shillong, Jul 4 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) and the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB) on Thursday signed an accord for joint management of the border to counter insurgency, smuggling and human trafficking, officials said here.

The accord was signed as part of the four-day conference of the commanders of the two border forces which concluded here on Thursday, they said.

A 13-member Indian delegation was led by Tripura Frontier chief IG Patel Piyush Purusottam Das, while the 13-member BGB delegation was led by Additional Director General Md Shazedur Rahman, who is also the Chattogram region commander.

"Various issues of bilateral interest were discussed to enhance co-operation between the two forces. Special emphasis was given to insurgent activities, smuggling of psychotropic drugs and narcotic substances, border violation and pending infrastructural and developmental works, besides common Co-ordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP)," Das told PTI.

He said the two forces deliberated and re-emphasised to jointly evolve viable solutions to various bilateral issues being confronted by both the forces for creating an environment of peace and tranquillity along the international border by amicably resolving them and further strengthening the bond of friendship, mutual trust and co-operation.

Rahman said, "Over the past few years, BSF and BGB have not only cemented their bond of friendship but also acquired new dimensions in mutual trust and cooperation for resolving the bilateral border issues through meaningful dialogues at various command levels."