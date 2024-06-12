BSF busts Maoist dump in Odisha

Bhubaneswar, Jun 12 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) discovered explosives, including IED, and a few more items in a Maoist hideout in the jungles of Malkangiri district in Odisha.

The haul was seized on Tuesday by the troops of the 2nd battalion of the force from under a rock cavity formed along the foothills of the Tulsi Songri reserve forest.

An Improvised Explosive Device weighing about 1.5 kg and packed in a steel tiffin, explosive powder weighing about 300 gm, a solar plate and wire, iron-cutter and some other items were recovered by the troops during a patrol, official sources said.

The troops destroyed the IED and a potential threat to security forces and locals was neutralised, they said.

The BSF is deployed in Odisha for anti-Naxal operations in the state and along its borders with Chhattisgarh. PTI NES VN VN