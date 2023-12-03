BSF celebrates 59th Raising Day at Frontier Headquarter in Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 3 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) celebrated its 59th Raising Day at the Frontier Headquarter here on Sunday, a spokesman said.

The spokesman in a statement said the BSF, an elite force of the country, was raised on December 1, 1965, with "primary responsibility to safeguard the international border".

"Later with the passage of time, it established its mettle in the internal law and order duties, Anti-naxal operations, CI role in Punjab and Kashmir along with maintaining the sanctity, integrity and safeguarding the IB and LoC of the nation," he added.

The BSF spokesman said the force completed 58 years of its "dedicated, distinguished and glorious service to the nation" on December 1, 2023.

He said that a cultural programme and 'barakhana' was organised on the occasion of the BSF Raising Day for the veterans of the force and all personnel posted at the Frontier Headquarter and Subsidiary Training Centre Kashmir.

The BSF Raising Day was celebrated by all ranks with great zest and zeal, the spokesman added. PTI MIJ AS AS