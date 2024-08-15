BSF chief visits border areas in Punjab

Chandigarh, Aug 15 (PTI) BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary on Thursday visited the border areas of Punjab to review tactical measures being adopted on ground to counter emerging threats from across the border.

He also interacted with troops and praised their efforts in combating the trans-border crimes despite all odds.

Earlier, Chawdhary was briefed by Atul Fulzele, Inspector General, Border Security Force (Punjab Frontier) on operational preparedness and the strategies being undertaken to safeguard the border of Punjab from various threats, according to an official statement.

The BSF chief was informed about seizure of 161.756 kg of heroin, recovery of 139 Pakistani drones, 29 weapons and more than 400 rounds of ammunition this year so far.

He was also apprised of apprehension of 98 Indian smugglers and 24 Pakistani intruders. Two Pakistani intruders were neutralised this year, he was informed.

The DG commended both the BSF and the local people for their active participation in the 'Har Ghar Tiranga' campaign, anti-drugs drives, unwavering contribution of the village level defence committees and mass plantation drives for a greener environment, said the statement.

Chawdhary also hoisted the national flag in the premises of BSF campus Khasa in Amritsar.

He extended greetings to all the BSF personnel and their families on this occasion and urged them to contribute actively in the nation's progress.

He also paid tributes to the sacrifices of freedom fighters.

The DG also attended a function to mark the 78th Independence Day at the joint check post Attari in Amritsar.

The ceremony saw impressive cultural and patriotic performances by school and college students and others followed by a spectacular show by BSF Mahila BOLDS team and BSF Prahari brass band, infusing the entire crowd with the waves of patriotic fervor, said the statement.

The outstanding performance by the BSF troops in beating the retreat ceremony invigorated the spectators with national pride and unity, it said. PTI CHS KVK KVK