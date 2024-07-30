BSF comes under attack, opens fire at smugglers on Indo-Bangla border

Kolkata, Jul 30 (PTI) BSF troopers were attacked by smugglers on Tuesday morning following which they opened fire at the group on the India-Bangladesh border, officials said.

The incident occurred at the border outpost Madhubana in Murshidabad district when the smugglers from the Indian side attempted to assemble with sharp weapons, according to a BSF statement.

The jawans patrolling the outpost area observed 8-10 smugglers approaching the boundary, and they challenged them.

“However, the smugglers advanced towards the jawans to attack with sharp weapons. One of the jawans fired a round from a non-lethal weapon in self-defence, but the situation escalated as the smugglers became increasingly aggressive and attacked the jawans. The jawan managed to defend himself and fired at the smugglers with his INSAS rifle,” the statement said.

“Hearing the sound of gunfire, the smugglers took advantage of the darkness, dense bushes, and jute fields to flee back towards the Indian side of the border. The possibility of any smuggler being injured in this self-defence firing cannot be ruled out,” it added. PTI PNT RBT