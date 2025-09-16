BSF constable found dead in Jaisalmer hotel, police suspect suicide

Jaisalmer, Sep 16 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) constable was found dead inside a hotel room in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer on Tuesday, police said.

The deceased has been identified as Shins Mon, a native of Kerala, who was serving with the 192nd battalion of the BSF and had been posted in Jaisalmer for the past several months, they said.

According to the police, Mon had checked into the hotel in Kalakar Colony on September 10. When he did not open the door for two days, the hotel owner informed police today. On breaking open the door, the constable was found dead inside, officials said.

"Blood was scattered in the room," the police said, adding that the circumstances hint towards suicide, though the exact cause of death will be confirmed after investigation.

The body has been sent for post-mortem and further probe is underway, they said.