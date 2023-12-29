BSF constable injured as his car collides with school bus in Delhi

New Delhi, Dec 29 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) constable sustained minor injuries after his car collided with a school bus in south Delhi's Saket area on Friday morning, police said.

Advertisment

There were two students in the bus at the time of the incident but none of them was injured, they said.

Around 7:30 am, a PCR call was received regarding an accident near K block, Mother Dairy in Saket. A school bus and a car that had collided with each other were found at the spot, a senior police officer said.

There were two children in the bus but no one was injured. The car driver, Rahul Kumar, a BSF constable, sustained minor injuries. He was administered first aid at Max Hospital and later discharged, the officer said.

The bus driver was found to be at fault as he was driving on the wrong carriageway. The road does not have a divider. Legal action will be taken in the matter, police said. PTI NIT DIV DIV