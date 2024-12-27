BSF constable shoots self with service rifle in Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Dec 27 (PTI) A 44-year-old head constable of Border Security Force (BSF) posted at the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district allegedly shot himself with his service rifle, police said on Friday.

"The incident occurred on Thursday. The exact reasons behind the suicide are not clear yet," Jaisalmer Circle Officer Roop Singh Inda said.

The deceased, Krishna Kumar from Hoshiarpur in Punjab, was posted at the Bhonu border outpost in the Shahgarh area.

"Kumar was on duty when he shot himself. Hearing the gunshot, his fellow soldiers rushed to the scene and found him dead," police said. The post-mortem will be conducted today," the officer said. PTI SDA ARI