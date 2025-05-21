BSF destroys 5 Pakistani posts, 1 terror launch pad across Jammu border

R S Pura/Jammu, May 21 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) destroyed five Pakistani posts and a terrorist launch pad across the Jammu border in an operation, an officer said on Wednesday.

"We gave a strong and fitting response to their fire (by Pakistan). We destroyed many of their available assets. They had a terrorist launching pad in Mastpur, which we destroyed. Due to our action, five of their posts were completely demolished, and we also destroyed many of their bunkers," BSF Commandant Chandresh Sona told PTI.

He said that ever since Operation Sindoor, Pakistan has been continuously targeting civilian areas and Indian establishments in a systematic manner.

"On the 10th, Pakistan targeted our posts, duty points, and villages. They carried out heavy shelling using 61 mm and 82 mm mortars," he said.

"We were facing the Pakistan Army, which was fighting alongside the Pakistan Rangers. We inflicted significant fatal casualties on both the Pakistan Army and Rangers," he added.

Sona said that even after the firing stopped, ambulances were seen taking the injured to hospitals from the posts for several hours.

The officer praised the female border guards for their role during Operation Sindoor, and said, "Every BSF battalion includes women constables. They refused to go home or even return to the battalion headquarters. They said they would stand shoulder to shoulder with their comrades and respond to Pakistan." He added, "One woman constable handed over her child to her family and took charge at the frontline." The Poonch sector found itself in the grip of heightened tension and artillery shelling nearly two weeks ago, after Operation Sindoor, which destroyed terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The offensive was launched as a consequence of the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 civilian lives.

A wave of artillery shelling, missile, and drone strikes in the Jammu region — particularly in Poonch — killed 27 people and injured over 70 between May 8 and 10.

Thousands have vacated their homes at the LoC and International Border areas to seek refuge in government-run relief camps.