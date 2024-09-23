BSF destroys rusted mine in controlled explosion in J-K's Samba

Samba/Jammu, Sep 23 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) on Monday destroyed a rusted anti-tank mine found on the banks of a river in Samba district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

The mine was detected by a BSF patrolling party on the banks of the Basantar river between Ballhar and Kamour border outposts around 11 am, they said.

The area was cordoned off and experts from the bomb disposal squad destroyed the mine in a controlled explosion without causing any damage, according to the officials.