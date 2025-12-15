BSF DG reviews overall security situation, counter infiltration grid along border in Jammu frontier

Jammu, Dec 15 (PTI) The Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Praveen Kumar, visited forward areas along the International Border to review overall security arrangements, the counter-infiltration grid and operational preparedness, and lauded the unwavering commitment and resilience of the troops.

During his two-day visit beginning Sunday, the DG inaugurated 20 newly constructed Mahila Barracks at various Border Out Posts (BOPs), aimed at providing improved accommodation and welfare facilities for women personnel deployed along the border.

"The Director General, BSF, visited the Jammu frontier to review the security situation along the Jammu International Border (IB) on December 14 and 15," a BSF spokesperson said.

Inspector General, BSF, Jammu frontier, Shashank Anand, briefed the DG on the prevailing security scenario and operational preparedness along the border, he said.

During the visit, the DG BSF, accompanied by Additional Director General (Western Command) Satish Khandare and IG BSF Jammu, visited the Samba and Kathua border areas on Monday, he said.

He was briefed by field commanders on the prevailing border situation, operational challenges and security measures in place, he said.

The DG BSF reviewed border management, the counter-infiltration grid and overall security arrangements along the International Border, assessed operational preparedness and lauded the commitment, operational excellence and resilience of BSF troops.

The DG also reviewed Smart Border Technology projects focused on strengthening surveillance, operational efficiency and overall border security along the International Border, the spokesperson said.

On Sunday evening, the DG BSF addressed a Prahari Sammelan at the frontier headquarters in Jammu, praising the troops for their dedication to border duties and emphasising the need to maintain effective border domination to thwart anti-national activities.

