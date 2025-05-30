BSF DG reviews security situation along border in J-K

Jammu, May 30 (PTI) Director General of BSF Daljit Singh Chawdhary reviewed the overall security scenario along the International Border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir and emphasised the importance of constant vigil and troop readiness in maintaining security of the nation.

He visited the shelling-hit areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday and reviewed the prevailing security situation.

"Daljit Singh Chawdhary, DG BSF, chaired a meeting at Jammu frontier headquarters to review and strengthen border domination measures in the Jammu region," BSF said on X.

During the review, the DG assessed the current operational strategies, challenges, and the overall security scenario along the International Border, it said.

He emphasised the importance of constant vigil, coordination, and troop readiness in maintaining the sanctity and security of the nation.

The DG BSF also stressed the need for heightened safety and security due to the upcoming Amarnath Yatra.

The 38-day pilgrimage to the 3,880-meter-high cave shrine in south Kashmir is scheduled to start on July 3 and conclude on August 9, according to the announcement made by the Shri Amarnath Shrine Board (SASB).

The journey can be undertaken through two routes — the traditional 48-km route through Pahalgam in south Kashmir''s Anantnag and the 14-km shorter but steeper Baltal route in Ganderbal district of central Kashmir.

The Centre has ordered the deployment of 580 companies, comprising about 42,000 on-ground personnel of the Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs), for the annual Amarnath Yatra. PTI AB MNK MNK