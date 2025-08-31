BSF DG visits flood-affected areas along Indo-Pak border in Jammu sector

Jammu, Aug 31 (PTI) BSF Director General Daljit Singh Chawdhary commenced his two-day tour of the Jammu frontier on Sunday by inspecting the flood-affected areas along the International Border in Samba district, an official said.

On his arrival at the Border Security Force's (BSF) Jammu frontier headquarters, Chawdhary was received by SS Khandare, Additional Director General, Western Command, and Shashank Anand, BSF Inspector General, Jammu frontier.

Soon after his arrival, the BSF Director General inspected the flood-affected areas in Samba along the Jammu International Border, reviewed the extent of damage, and supervised the ongoing restoration efforts, the BSF said in a post on X.

Chawdhary also reviewed the prevailing security situation on the International Border, it said.

He briefed the sector commanders and battalion commanders, and emphasised the need for effective area domination and operational preparedness to ensure border security, the BSF said in the post.