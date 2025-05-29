BSF DG visits J&K's Poonch to assess impact of recent Pak shelling

Jammu, May 29 (PTI) Ahead of Union Home Minister Amit Shah's visit, Border Security Force (BSF) Director General Daljit Singh Chaudhary visited the shelling-hit areas of Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday and reviewed the prevailing security situation.

Shah will during his two-day stay in the Jammu region beginning Friday visit religious places and meet the shelling-hit people and the BSF personnel in Poonch district, which recorded the highest number of 14 civilian deaths among the total 28 lives lost in the indiscriminate Pakistani shelling and drone attacks during the skirmishes between May 7 and 10, officials said.

Chaudhary visited Poonch to assess the impact of the recent Pakistani shelling.

Flanked by senior police officers, the DG visited the shelling-hit Gurdwara Singh Sabha and Geeta Bhawan, and inspected the damage caused to religious places and civilian areas.

He also interacted with the BSF troops and reviewed the ground situation following Operation Sindoor.

India carried out precision strikes under Operation Sindoor on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) in the early hours of May 7 in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that claimed 26 lives.

Following the Indian action, Pakistan attempted to attack the Indian military bases on May 8, 9 and 10. The Indian forces launched a fierce counter-attack on several Pakistani military installations.

India and Pakistan reached an understanding on May 10 to end the military confrontation after four days of intense cross-border drone and missile strikes. PTI AB AS AS