BSF director general reviews security situation, operational preparedness of troops in Jammu

Jammu: Director General of the Border Security Force (BSF) Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the troops guarding the border with Pakistan on the Jammu frontier, officials said.

Advertisment

Agrawal, who visited areas located close to the International Border (IB), also called on Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at the Raj Bhavan here and briefed him about the security situation along the border.

The DG reviewed the security situation and the operational preparedness of the troops with senior BSF officials.

Agrawal is currently on a visit to the Jammu region.

D K Boora, Inspector General, BSF, Jammu frontier, briefed Agrawal about the security situation here.

The BSF DG visited various border outposts in Jammu's Akhnoor sector on August 9 last year and exhorted the troops to maintain effective domination to successfully meet the challenges from across the frontier.