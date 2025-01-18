BSF finds cache of weapons buried underground in Rajasthan's Barmer: Sources

Jodhpur, Jan 18 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has achieved a major success as during a search operation, it has found a cache of illegal weapons buried underground in the border district of Barmer in Rajasthan, sources said on Saturday.

Four 9-mm Glock pistols, eight magazines and 78 live cartridges were buried in sand, close to the border fencing, they added.

"Upon noticing suspicious activities near the border, we initiated a search operation based on inputs in the Bijrad police station area, near Bhabhute Ki Dhani, on Friday. During the operation, a cache of illegal weapons was discovered hidden in a sand dune, a short distance from the border fencing.

"It is believed that the weapons were smuggled into the Indian territory from Pakistan, prompting security agencies to remain on high alert," said a source from the BSF (Gujarat frontier).

Teams of the BSF and police, along with other agencies, are conducting an extensive search operation in the area and investigating how these weapons entered the Indian territory.

The matter assumes importance as the Republic Day is approaching.

Intelligence agencies have become active and are investigating whether this is part of a larger conspiracy, the sources said. PTI COR RC