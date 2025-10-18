BSF foils cross-border smuggling attempts along IB in Punjab; seizes drugs

Chandigarh, Oct 18 (PTI) The BSF seized more than 3 kg of crystal methamphetamine and 600 grams of heroin along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab, thwarting cross-border smuggling attempts using drones.

In the first incident, Border Security Force (BSF) troops seized a large packet containing 3.675 kg of crystal methamphetamine, also known as 'ice', from a field near Bhaini Rajputana village in Amritsar, an official said.

The seizure was made during an extensive search operation in the area following a specific input from the BSF's intelligence wing.

The packet was wrapped with yellow adhesive tape with a metal ring and illuminating strips attached, indicating that it was dropped by a drone.

In the second incident, the BSF troops, in coordination with the Punjab Police, conducted a search operation and seized a packet of heroin weighing 602 grams from an agricultural field near Tindiwala village in Ferozepur district.

In the third incident, the BSF troops found a pistol, wrapped in yellow tape, in a field near Roranwala Khurd village in Amritsar.