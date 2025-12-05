BSF foils gold smuggling bid in Bengal's Nadia, seizes biscuits worth Rs 5 cr

Krishnanagar, Dec 5 (PTI) The BSF seized 36 gold biscuits valued at more than Rs 5.47 crore and apprehended an alleged Indian smuggler near the international border in West Bengal’s Nadia district, officials said on Friday.

Troops of the 32nd Battalion under the South Bengal Frontier, posted at the Banpur Border Outpost, conducted the operation on Thursday following specific intelligence inputs. Surveillance was intensified, and ambushes were laid along suspected smuggling routes, a BSF statement said.

During the operation, the troops noticed a man moving suspiciously from the border road towards Banpur village. When challenged, he tried to flee but was intercepted. A search led to the recovery of 36 gold biscuits, weighing 4.23 kg wrapped in packets, the BSF said.

The seized gold and the smuggler have been handed over to local authorities for further investigation.

This is the third major anti-smuggling success reported by the South Bengal Frontier this month, officials added. PTI PNT NN