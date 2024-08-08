BSF foils intrusion attempt by Bangladeshi nationals in Meghalaya

Shillong, Aug 8 (PTI) The BSF foiled an attempt by a group of Bangladesh nationals to enter Meghalaya's East Khasi Hills district to collect boulders, officials said on Thursday.

According to BSF officials, a group of Bangladesh nationals crossed the international border in about 5-6 boats in the riverine stretch in the Ranikor area of the district on Wednesday afternoon to collect boulders.

The BSF at first verbally asked the Bangladeshi nationals to retreat but they did not pay heed forcing the BSF to open fire, a senior BSF official told PTI.

He said the intention of the intruders was to collect boulders in their boat and once it crossed the international border, the BSF troops had to open fire after which they fled from the scene.

The BSF in Meghalaya and other states in the Northeast region are on a high alert in view of the volatile political situation in the neighbouring country.

The state government has imposed a night curfew from 6 pm to 6 am to allow the BSF to dominate the entire international border and ensure that no illegal activities take place at night.

The state government has also temporarily halted business at border haats along the Indo-Bangladesh border, following adverse inputs from the BSF and the state police. PTI JOP RG