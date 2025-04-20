BSF foils man's bid to cross India-Pakistan border in Kutch

Bhuj (Gujarat), Apr 20 (PTI) The Border Security Force has foiled a man's bid to cross the India-Pakistan border in Gujarat's Kutch district, officials said on Sunday.

Mohammad Sameer, originally from Bihar, was apprehended near the border outpost on Thursday and was handed over to the local police.

"He hails from Muzaffarpur district. On April 17, he reached near zero point close to the India-Pakistan border through the desert and was trying to cross the international border," Kutch (East) Police said.

The BSF handed Sameer to the Balasar Police for further interrogation. He was interrogated by Balasar Police, special operations group (SOG), and intelligence bureau officials, a release stated. PTI Cor KA NSK