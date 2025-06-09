BSF foils smuggling bid along Indo-Bangla border in WB; Bangladeshi currency, drugs seized

Kolkata, Jun 9 (PTI) The BSF foiled a major smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangla border in West Bengal's Nadia district and seized Bangladeshi currency worth Taka 21 lakh and drugs, a senior officer said on Monday.

The seizure was made early on Sunday, following a tip-off about possible cross-border smuggling activities, the officer of the BSF's South Bengal Frontier said.

"Acting on intelligence inputs, jawans laid ambushes at sensitive locations close to the fencing. Around 3 am, suspicious movements were noticed in a nearby banana orchard. Several individuals were seen hiding, and as BSF personnel tried to encircle them, the suspects fled taking advantage of the darkness and dense vegetation," the BSF said in a statement.

Though the smugglers managed to escape, a thorough search of the area led to the recovery of the contraband and foreign currency.

The seized items have been handed over to the authorities concerned for further investigation. PTI PNT ACD