BSF gets 29 officers trained in drone warfare

Tekanpur (MP), Oct 11 (PTI) A total of 29 trainee officers, including two women, were commissioned into the Border Security Force (BSF) as assistant commandants on Saturday following their graduation parade held here.

The trainees were working as subordinate officials in the border force and cleared the Limited Departmental Competitive Examination (LDCE) to qualify for the officer rank.

The about 3-lakh personnel strong BSF is primarily tasked to guard the over 6,000-km-long Indian borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh apart from rendering a variety of duties in the internal security domain of the country.

The trainees underwent a 28-week course in multiple combat and tactical streams, including a first-ever module on drone warfare, following which they graduated from the BSF Officers' Training Academy located in Madhya Pradesh’s Tekanpur.

Academy Director and additional director general (ADG) Shamsher Singh took salute of the parade, a BSF spokesperson said.

The director asked the newly commissioned officers to perform their duties in a professional manner. He reminded them of the bravery exhibited by the troops and officers of the force during Operation Sindoor, which was even praised by the prime minister, the spokesperson said.

Assistant Commandant Chaman Bhai Gorwal was awarded the "Sword of Honour" for the best trainee.

The academy has created a new school for drone warfare following the lessons drawn by it in this domain during Operation Sindoor conducted by India against Pakistan in retaliation for the Pahalgam terrorist attack.