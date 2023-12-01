Border Security Force has made mark as guardian of our frontiers: PM Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday lauded the Border Security Force on its raising day, saying its valour and unwavering spirit in protecting the nation is a testament to their dedication.

He said on X, "On BSF's Raising Day, we laud this excellent force, which has made a mark as a guardian of our frontiers. Their valour and unwavering spirit in protecting our nation is a testament to their dedication. I would also like to appreciate the role of BSF during rescue and relief work in the wake of natural disasters." The BSF is deployed on India's borders with Pakistan and Bangladesh.