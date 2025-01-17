BSF holds field commanders' conference to strengthen border security amidst rising challenges

Kolkata, Jan 17 (PTI) Amidst recent objections by the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) over the Border Security Force's (BSF) attempts to erect fences in certain areas along the India-Bangladesh border, a BSF field commanders' conference was held on Friday to review the operational scenario and address emerging challenges.

The conference, held at the BSF Eastern Command in Kolkata, was attended by all inspectors general and senior officers from six BSF Frontiers—South Bengal, North Bengal, Guwahati, Meghalaya, Mizoram & Cachar, and Tripura Frontier—focused on the current security situation along the Indo-Bangladesh border, especially in light of the political changes in Bangladesh.

According to a statement issued by BSF South Bengal Frontier, at the beginning of the meeting, Additional Director General (Eastern Command) Ravi Gandhi lauded the hard work and dedication of the border personnel in controlling trans-border crimes and infiltration.

"This year has been very challenging, but with the collaborative efforts of the BSF, sister agencies, and the BGB, we have managed the situation professionally," the statement quoted the ADG as saying.

A detailed discussion was held on strengthening border security, with particular emphasis on utilising emerging technologies for enhanced surveillance and monitoring.

Officials also stressed the need for upgrading border infrastructure and fostering closer coordination with the local border population, the statement said.

The conference concluded with a focus on developing innovative solutions to further strengthen security measures along the India-Bangladesh border. PTI PNT SBN SBN