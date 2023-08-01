BSF inspector arrested with 32 liquor bottles

Khagaria, Aug 1 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) Inspector was arrested in Bihar's Khagaria district after 32 liquor bottles were found in his possession, police said on Tuesday.

The sale and consumption of alcohol is banned in Bihar since April 2016.

Talking to reporters, Nilesh Kumar, Station House Officer (SHO) of Mansi Police Station, said, "Acting on a tip-off, police raided a premise in Mansi area and arrested Alok Kumar Ravi, a BSF Inspector, and seized 32 bottles of Indian-made foreign liquor from his possession. The accused, a resident of Kadhagola, Katihar district, was arrested under various sections of the Bihar Prohibition and Excise Act''.

Ravi is posted with the 76 Battalion of BSF at Kishanganj, he said, adding further investigation is on.

The prohibition law was enforced in Bihar in April 2016, banning the manufacture, sale and consumption of liquor. PTI COR PKD RG