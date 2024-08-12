BSF intensifies watch on Indo-Pak border in Rajasthan amid rise in arms and drug smuggling

Jodhpur, Aug 12 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) in Rajasthan has stepped up its efforts to combat the rising incidents of drone-assisted smuggling of narcotics and arms from across the Indo-Pak border.

BSF Inspector General (Rajasthan Frontier) M L Garg said the force is employing advanced anti-drone technology, including detection systems and anti-drone guns, resulting in the successful downing of four drones so far this year.

Garg acknowledged the possibility that some drones may have returned undetected after dropping their payloads.

He, however, expressed confidence in the BSF's ability to intercept and neutralise the majority of these threats.

"We believe that in 80-85 per cent of the cases, we have successfully identified and shot down the drones," Garg stated.

He further revealed that all the intercepted drones were of Chinese origin, though they had been modified in Pakistan to suit their specific smuggling operations.

The BSF has seized 30 kg of heroin, worth around Rs 137 crore, so far this year from along the state border with Pakistan.

Garg said the operation has also led to the arrest of 38 individuals, including six Pakistani and one Bangladeshi national, suspected of involvement in cross-border smuggling and infiltration activities.

Given the heightened tension along the border, particularly in light of the unrest in Bangladesh, the BSF in Rajasthan has ramped up its security measures in anticipation of potential threats around India's Independence Day on August 15, he said.

Garg admitted that special occasions such as Independence Day often see deliberate attempts to breach the border, and the BSF has accordingly geared up to counter any such challenges.

"While we are always vigilant, the tendency for nefarious activities on significant national occasions prompts us to deploy our resources and forces to their maximum strength," the IG said.

He emphasised that the BSF has significantly enhanced its surveillance capabilities, leveraging technology the force has incorporated in past few years, to maintain robust border security.