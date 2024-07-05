BSF, J-K Police carries out searches in Kathua village over suspicion of cross-border tunnel

Jammu, July 5 (PTI) Security personnel carried out a search operation after a person suspected the presence of a cross-border tunnel under his agricultural land in a village near the international border (IB) in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district on Friday, officials said.

The BSF troops along with local police are digging at the spot to determine whether a tunnel exists.

A farmer from Thangli village in the Hiranagar belt noticed that water being channelled to his farmland was going into a small trench, suspecting it might be a cross-border tunnel, the official said.

The villager informed the police and BSF, who rushed to the spot with a bulldozer and carried out extensive digging but did not find anything, the villager told reporters at the scene.

He said that they are still searching as the farmland is just 500 metres away from the border.

Two years ago, a drone was dropped in the same area, along with a consignment carrying seven sticky bombs and other materials.

The farmer further said that there was a bore well located at the same spot, which might have sunk, causing the water to drain into it.