BSF jawan commits suicide in Kanker district of Chhattisgarh

Kanker, June 8 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan allegedly committed suicide on Saturday at his camp in Naxal-affected Kanker district of Chhattisgarh, police said.

Constable Malay Karmakar (36), belonging to the BSF's 162nd battalion, was found hanging from the ceiling of a toilet at the camp around 10.30 am, said an official.

The incident took place in Rowghat police station limits.

Karmakar hailed from Nadia district of West Bengal, the official said.

After being alerted, local police reached the spot and the body was sent for post-mortem, he said.

The reason behind Karmakar's extreme step was yet to be ascertained, the official added.

The BSF is extensively deployed in Kanker district for anti-Maoist operations. PTI COR KRK