BSF jawan drowns in flash floods in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) A Border Security Force jawan drowned in flash floods while patrolling in the Akhnoor sector near here on Wednesday, officials said.

The trooper was part of a party on operational deployment in Pragwal area along the International Border when he was swept away by the strong current, the officials said.

They said his body was later recovered during a rescue operation.

"We pay solemn tribute to BSF braveheart Constable Rajib Nunia, who made the supreme sacrifice in the line of duty while serving the nation during operational deployment in the Akhnoor area of Jammu (district)," the border guarding force said in a post on X.

"He attained martyrdom with unwavering courage, commitment, and dedication. His sacrifice will always be remembered and honoured," the BSF said, adding that the Director General of BSF and all ranks express their deepest condolences to his family. PTI TAS RT