BSF jawan from Bengal thanks countrymen upon reaching home over a week after release by Pak

Kolkata, May 23 (PTI) BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw thanked all countrymen for their good wishes upon reaching his home in West Bengal's Hooghly district on Friday, over a week after his release by Pakistan Rangers.

Shaw was handed over to Indian authorities on May 14 following three weeks of captivity in the neighbouring country.

The BSF constable had been taken into custody by Pakistan Rangers on April 23, after he inadvertently crossed the international border in Punjab's Ferozepur district. His accidental crossing came just a day after a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which had further heightened border tensions.

Surrounded by relatives and friends at his residence, Shaw told reporters that he came home to meet his anxious parents, wife and other family members.

"I came home as my parents were in tension and it feels good to meet all family members," he said.

"It feels very good that my countrymen were all waiting for my return," the BSF jawan said as he travelled in a flower-bedecked open jeep amid cheers from people who thronged the streets to have a glimpse of Shaw.

Earlier in the day, Shaw arrived at Howrah station, where he was greeted by his family and well-wishers with chants of 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai' and 'Vande Mataram.' His father, Bholenath Shaw, who had been waiting for hours on the platform, hugged him tightly.

Security personnel quickly formed a cordon around Shaw and his family as hundreds of people tried to shake his hand and offer greetings.

A visibly exhausted yet smiling Shaw told the jostling media, "I am happy to be back and to meet my near and dear ones." Shaw and his family were then escorted in battery-operated vehicles to the car parking stand adjacent to the Howrah station's new complex.

Upon reaching his hometown Rishra, they were welcomed by people and a band playing patriotic tunes.

The local club near his home was decorated with strings of tiny coloured bulbs, creating a festive atmosphere.

His wife Rajani Shaw, who is expecting, struggled to hold back tears as neighbours and family members exchanged sweets in celebration.

"He has been serving the nation as a paramilitary personnel for 17 years. He will return to the frontiers again. We are proud of him as a brave warrior, one of those guarding the nation's borders," said Rajani, overwhelmed with emotion.

As Shaw stepped into his home, words failed him. His brother, Rahul Shaw, exclaimed, "It feels like Diwali has returned to our area." Describing him as a 'valiant son' of Bengal, TMC, in a post on its official X handle, said, "Purnam Kumar Shaw, a BSF jawan who was held captive by Pakistani Rangers, has returned to his motherland." "His homecoming has filled Bengal with joy and pride, as the people of the state warmly received him with the honour he deserves," it added.

Purnam Shaw returned to India through the Attari-Wagah border on the evening of May 14.