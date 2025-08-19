BSF jawan injured in accidental fire while cleaning weapon in J-K's Poonch

Jammu, Aug 19 (PTI) A Border Security Force constable posted along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district was injured when his weapon went off accidentally on Tuesday, officials said.

The incident occurred in the forward areas of Balnoi along the LoC when the constable was cleaning his weapon, they said.

He sustained injuries and was immediately shifted to the military hospital in Rajouri for specialised treatment, officials said, adding his condition is stated to be stable. PTI AB NSD NSD