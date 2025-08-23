BSF jawan jumps into canal with son days after wife's suicide attempt in UP's Bijnor

Bijnor (UP), Aug 23 (PTI) A 31-year-old BSF jawan jumped into a canal here on Saturday with his one-year-old son, days after his wife had also jumped into the water, police said.

Rescuers are searching for the three bodies, they said.

SHO of Kotwali City, Bijnor, Dharmendra Solanki, said BSF jawan Rahul, a resident of Ved Vihar Colony in the Najibabad police station area, jumped into the water from Gate No. 17 of the Ganga Barrage, carrying his son in his lap.

On August 19, his wife Manisha Thakur (29) had jumped into the water at the same spot. Her body is yet to be recovered.

On Saturday, Rahul came from Najibabad by taxi and went to the police station to inquire about his wife. He then jumped into the canal.

Police have obtained CCTV footage of the incident.

According to police, the couple had been married for about five years and had some differences between them.