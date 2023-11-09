BSF jawan killed in unprovoked firing by Pak rangers along IB in Jammu

Jammu, Nov 9 (PTI) A BSF jawan was killed in unprovoked firing by Pakistan Rangers along the International Border (IB) in the Ramgarh sector of Jammu and Kashmir's Samba district early Thursday, officials said.

Advertisment

The firing targeting Border Outposts in the district is the third ceasefire violation in 24 days by Pakistan Rangers along the IB in the Jammu frontier. The BSF jawan suffered injuries and was evacuated to a local hospital. He was later moved to the GMC Hospital in Jammu, the officials said.

The jawan succumbed to injuries, an official told PTI.

"During night intervening 8/9 Nov 2023, Pakistan Rangers resorted to unprovoked firing in Ramgarh area which was befittingly responded to by BSF troops," the Border Security Force (BSF) said in a statement.

Advertisment

Ramgarh Community Health Centre Block Medical Officer (BMO) Dr Lakhwinder Singh said that one BSF jawan was injured in Pakistani firing and reported to the centre for treatment around 1 am.

Mohan Singh Bhatti of Jerda village said that the firing started around 12.20 am and later escalated into shelling. "A fear psychosis is prevailing along the IB due to firing and shelling," he said. On October 28, Pakistan Rangers indulged in heavy firing and shelling for around seven hours, resulting in injuries to two BSF jawans and a woman.

On October 17, two BSF personnel had been injured in unprovoked firing by the rangers in the Arnia sector. It is the sixth overall violation since the two sides signed a ceasefire agreement on February 25, 2021. PTI AB ANB ANB