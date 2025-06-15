BSF jawan kills senior after heated argument at camp in West Bengal

New Delhi/Kolkata, Jun 15 (PTI) A BSF jawan allegedly shot dead his senior following an argument at a camp in West Bengal's Murshidabad district, officials said Sunday.

The incident took place around 10:30 pm on Saturday at the Border Security Force (BSF) camp in Dhuliyan, they said.

Constable Shivam Kumar Mishra fatally shot his senior, Head Constable Ratan Singh Shekhawat, using his service rifle after a heated argument. The accused constable has been apprehended, the officials said.

The two troopers were stationed in a BSF unit that was deployed in the area following the recent communal clashes in Murshidabad, they said.

A Court of Inquiry has been ordered by the BSF, and the exact reasons behind the incident are being ascertained, the officials said.

Shekhawat, 56, joined the BSF in 1989 and was posted in the 119 Battalion of the force. He hailed from Jaipur in Rajasthan and is survived by his wife, a daughter, and a son. The accused also belonged to the same battalion, the officials said. PTI NES ARI ARI