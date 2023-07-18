BSF jawan shoots self dead in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer

Jaipur, Jul 18 (PTI) A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan on Tuesday allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle in Rajasthan's Jaisalmer district, police said.

The incident took place in the morning when Sandeep Baradar (31) was on duty at Dhanana post, Station House Officer of Sam police station Urjaram said.

The jawan was rushed to a nearby hospital where doctors declared him brought dead, he said.

Baradar, a native of Karnataka, was posted in BSF's 154th Battalion and had returned to duty three days ago from leave, he said.

The body was handed over his family members after post-mortem, the police official said.

A case under section 174 (police to enquire and report on suicide) of Code of Criminal Procedure was registered and investigation initiated, he said. PTI COR AG AQS AQS