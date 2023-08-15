BSF jawans celebrate Independence Day at LoC in Kashmir

Line of Control (Naugam Sector, JK), Aug 15 (PTI) Border Security Force (BSF) personnel on Tuesday celebrated Independence Day in this remote area close to Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

Advertisment

The national flag was unfurled by the commanding officer of the battalion as the jawans raised patriotic slogans to mark the 77th Independence Day of the country.

Commanding Officer Mohammad Israil said, “Our battalion is posted at the LoC along with three army units. We are fortunate that we are given the duty to protect the borders of the country and we are very proud of it. I want to assure my countrymen that they are safe and secure. The enemy cannot go through us.” Inspector General of BSF Kashmir Frontier, Ashok Yadav, said the alert level along the LoC was heightened ahead of the independence day to foil the evil designs of the enemy.

“Whenever there is a national event, the threat level goes up. BSF, which is posted with the Army along the LoC, is discharging its duties with alertness. We ensure that there is no infiltration from across the LoC. We devise our patrolling and ambushes so that all vulnerable patches are covered and no terror activity can take place. We have done some good operations in which we have stopped several infiltration attempts,” Yadav said.

He said as the snow melts along the mountain passes of the LoC, the chances of infiltration increase as well.

“When the snow melts, the vulnerability -- in terms of infiltration -- increases. The threat perception increases and it is in this season that we see more infiltration attempts. Based on intelligence inputs from our sister agencies, we plan our operations with the Army accordingly and ensure that we foil all infiltration attempts,” he added. PTI MIJ NB