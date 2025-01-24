BSF jawans seize 13.5 kg silver ornaments, detain 1

Kolkata, Jan 24 (PTI) BSF jawans foiled a smuggling attempt along the Indo-Bangladesh border in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district by seizing 13.5 kg of silver ornaments and detaining a person, a statement issued by the paramilitary force said on Friday..

On midnight of January 23, BSF jawans intercepted a car for routine checking at the Hakimpur check post and found a brown packet carefully hidden under the driver's seat, it said.

The jawans opened the packet and found silver ornaments worth Rs 10.16 lakh.

During interrogation, the man revealed that he was carrying these ornaments to smuggle them to Bangladesh.

He was handed over to the concerned department for further legal action and the car was impounded, the statement added. PTI SUS RG