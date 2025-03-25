BSF jawans seize 16 cattle during separate operations in Bengal

Kolkata, Mar 25 (PTI) Border Security Force jawans seized 16 cattle and recovered 851 bottles of a banned cough syrup during separate operations in West Bengal, officials said on Tuesday.

On the intervening night of March 24-25, a jawan at a border outpost in Malda district spotted three-four persons swiftly approaching from the Indian side with cattle.

He immediately alerted his colleagues before rushing towards the gang, but as they carried sharp weapons, in self-defence the jawan fired two rounds from a safe distance, the BSF said in a statement.

The gang then hastily abandoned the cattle and fled into the darkness.

After a thorough search of the area, the BSF personnel recovered seven cattle, which were safely brought to the border outpost, it said.

The BSF jawans also recovered five cattle at another outpost in the district, and four more from Nadia district on the India-Bangladesh international border.

In another raid, the border guards seized 851 bottles of banned Phensedyl cough syrup from an area on the South Bengal frontier, the statement said.

In other seizures, the BSF personnel recovered 12.15 kg of ganja and 16 illegally transported fish pin balls during the same period, it added. PTI SUS RBT