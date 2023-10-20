Advertisment
Unprovoked cross-border firing along IB in Jammu; BSF lodges protests with Pak Rangers

NewsDrum Desk
20 Oct 2023
BSF personnel patrol near the international border after foiling an infiltration attempt in Arnia sector on the outskirts of Jammu, Monday, July 31

Representative image

Jammu: The Border Security Force (BSF) has lodged a protest with Pakistan Rangers over unprovoked cross-border firing at a forward post along the Indo-Pak border here, in which two BSF personnel were injured, officials said on Friday.

The BSF took up the issue with Pakistan Rangers at a commandant-level flag meeting held at a border outpost (BoP) along the International Border (IB) in R S Pura sector on Thursday evening, they said.

Two BSF personnel were injured on Tuesday after Pakistan Rangers "resorted to unprovoked firing" on border guards along the IB at the Vikram BoP in Arnia sector here, according to officials.

During the meeting, BSF officials also raised the issue of smuggling of narcotics from across the border and said they have pictorial evidence of smugglers killed by the force, the officials said.

As usual, they said, Pakistan Rangers denied their involvement.

