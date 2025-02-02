BSF nabs 14 Bangladeshis in Tripura since Jan 26

Agartala, Feb 2 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has nabbed 14 Bangladeshis in Tripura since January 26 for illegally entering India, a senior official of the force said on Sunday.

Two Indian touts enabling infiltration were also nabbed during the corresponding period.

Besides, a significant quantity of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other smuggled items valued at a total of Rs 2.5 crore was seized.

"The BSF Tripura Frontier has enhanced vigilance and intensified its domination along the international border. Since January 26, 2025 BSF troops have successfully thwarted several attempts of infiltration, exfiltration, and trans-border smuggling," the official said.

"In various operations, 14 Bangladeshi nationals and two Indian touts have been apprehended by the BSF. Additionally, a significant quantity of narcotics, sugar, cattle, and other smuggled items worth Rs 2.5 crore has been seized," he said.

Asserting that the BSF has been maintaining strong coordination with the Border Guards Bangladesh (BGB), he said around 80 simultaneous coordinated patrols and organised multiple border coordination meetings were conducted at various levels during the period.

The BSF battalions deployed in various bordering areas have conducted over 40 village coordination meetings to address the concerns of the local population.

"In various joint operations with sister agencies, BSF troops carried out an extensive ganja destruction drive in remote areas, destroying over 1 lakh matured crops cultivated illegally on approximately 60 acres of land during the corresponding period," he added. PTI PS ACD