BSF nabs 15 Bangladeshis from Tripura border

Agartala, Feb 28 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) held 15 Bangladeshis, including seven children, along with three Indian touts in two separate operations in Tripura, officials said on Friday.

Acting on a tip-off, the BSF laid a trap in the border areas and managed to nab the Bangladeshis hailing from Moulvibazar, Sunamganj, Netrakona and Barisal districts of the neighbouring country.

In an operation, three men, three women and seven children, all from Bangladesh, were arrested on Thursday from the international border at Kailashahar in Unakoti district, the officials said.

BSF personnel also nabbed three Indian touts for facilitating the Bangladeshis to enter Indian territory, they said.

The BSF also held two Bangladeshis in another raid on the same day when they were attempting to cross the border to return to their home country.

In another operation, the BSF along with the Government Railway Police (GRP) raided the Agartala station and managed to apprehend two Indians, who were allegedly engaged in the illegal transportation of goods to the neighbouring country. PTI JOY BDC