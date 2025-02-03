BSF nabs 4 Bangladeshi cattle smugglers in Bengal's Malda

Malda, Feb 3 (PTI) The Border Security Force (BSF) has apprehended four Bangladeshi cattle smugglers during an operation along the India-Bangladesh border at Itaghati area in Malda district.

According to a statement issued by the BSF South Bengal frontier, the smugglers were arrested after a BSF jawan stationed at Border Outpost Itaghati in Malda district spotted suspicious activity around 7 pm on Sunday.

The jawan noticed a group attempting to cross into India from Bangladesh, taking advantage of the fog and darkness.

The BSF trooper immediately raised an alarm, which led to a coordinated response involving other personnel and local villagers, it said.

“As the smugglers fled towards the nearby village of Adampur, attempting to evade capture by hiding in bushes, the villagers, along with BSF forces, swiftly encircled the area. Despite the attempts to escape, the smugglers were eventually caught after a brief standoff,” the statement said.

During questioning, the apprehended individuals admitted to being Bangladeshi nationals involved in the illegal cattle trade.

They revealed that they were attempting to smuggle cattle from India to Bangladesh, and were promised Rs 40,000 each for the operation involving two cattle.

The four smugglers have been handed over to the local police for further investigation, it added. PTI PNT RBT