BSF nabs minor with 11 gold biscuits in Bengal's North 24 Parganas

Kolkata, Oct 23 (PTI) Personnel of the Border Security Force (BSF) arrested a minor and seized 11 gold biscuits worth around Rs 1.64 crore from his possession in Swarupnagar area of West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas district, an official said on Thursday.

Acting on specific inputs, BSF jawans intercepted the boy near Daharkanda village at the Bithari border outpost on Wednesday, he said.

Eleven gold biscuits, concealed in a black polythene packet, were seized, the BSF said in a statement.

The minor said during interrogation that his mother had asked him to deliver the packet at a designated point.

The boy has been handed over to the authorities concerned for further legal proceedings, the statement added.