BSF officer saved by locals from raging floodwaters in Jammu

Jammu, Aug 27 (PTI) An assistant sub-inspector of the Border Security Force (BSF) was saved by a group of youths from raging floodwaters in the Akhnoor sector near here, an official said.

Amid chants of 'Bharat Mata ki Jai', the youths displayed remarkable courage and used a large rubber tube to rescue the stranded officer, the official said.

The dramatic rescue in the Pragwal area near the International Border was caught on camera and shared online, drawing applause from the netizens who expressed happiness over the safe rescue.

The rescue was a spontaneous act of solidarity, a reminder of how ordinary people step forward in moments of crisis when every second counts, one of the youths said.

A party of the BSF was on patrol duty when they were caught in the flash floods, the officials said, adding that while the rest of the party was safely evacuated with the help of locals, one of the jawans lost his life.