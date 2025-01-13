BSF on alert to ensure peaceful 'Poush Sankranti' celebrations in Tripura

Agartala, Jan 13 (PTI) The BSF is on high alert to ensure peaceful celebrations of the 'Poush Sankranti' fair at Tirthamukh, an area bordering Bangladesh in Tripura’s Gomati district, an official statement said on Monday.

The two-day fair, the biggest 'Pous Sankranti' fair in the state, will commence on Monday midnight.

BSF DIG Anil Sharma has directed to take all precautionary measures to ensure the smooth conduct of the festival and to thwart any interference of miscreants from across the border, the statement said.

The fair is celebrated at Tirthamukh where thousands of devotees, especially indigenous tribes, offer prayers to their ancestors.

"Riverine domination is being carried out in Gomati River and Dumbor Lake to restrict any unauthorised movement," it said.

In addition, border surveillance has been using night vision devices, drones and CCTV cameras at various patches along the border.

Coordination between BSF and district administration of Dhalai and Gomati at different levels is being done to ensure the smooth conduct of the fair, the statement said.

"BSF Tripura has taken various initiatives. Additional troops have been deployed to the border to prevent infiltration. Joint patrolling with Tripura State Rifles and police are on to ensure multi-layered security," it said.

The local stakeholders like taxi operator associations and boat associations have also been engaged by the paramilitary force to facilitate the smooth movement of pilgrims along the Indo-Bangladesh border Road.

Interceptor teams on motorbikes are intensively patrolling to monitor and regulate the movement of vehicles on border roads," the statement added. PTI PS SBN SBN